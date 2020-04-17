TVS Motor Buys British Brand Norton Motorcycles: Report

TVS’s Joint Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu in a statement to Autocar said that “this transaction is in line with our effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning motorcycle customers.”

He also added that Norton will continue to retain its own distinctive identity with a separate division to run its business plans.

This move could be a window for Norton to make a resurgence in the market by leveraging TVS’s global reach and supply chain.