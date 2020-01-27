TVS Launches iQube Electric Scooter To Rival Ather & Bajaj Chetak

TVS is using its connected vehicle experience from the Ntork scooter and enhanced it to support vehicles with electric drivetrain with platform called SmartXonnect.

iQube Electric gets a 4.4 kW electric motor, capable of producing max torque of 140Nm, allowing the scooter to hit 0 to 40Km/hr in less than 5 seconds, as claimed by TVS. Riders can switch between the Economy and Power mode, which has an impact of the riding range that’s available on the scooter.

The SmartXonnect ecosystem is accessible on the TFT instrument cluster via the TVS iQube app which supports a slew of features. The display can be used for navigation (paired to the phone), get call alerts, and check the battery status of the scooter.

The scooter gets 12-inch tubeless wheels, sporting 220mm disc brakes on the front and 130mm drum brakes at the back. It