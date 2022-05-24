Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched: Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 motorcycle sports a 1160 cc, liquid-cooled engine with an inline 3-cylinder and 12 valves. It churns out the maximum power of 150PS and 130Nm peak torque.

It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Chassis

Tiger 1200 comes with a sportier look and is said to be lighter than previous models. Moreover, it sports an all-LED headlamp, which is paired with LED DRL.

It comes with a 7-inch full-colour TFT display, which is combined with My Triumph Connectivity System.

The motorcycle comes with a tank capacity of 20 litres.

Brakes

Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with disc brakes, both at the front and back. At the front, it comes with twin 320mm floating discs, while the rear brakes feature a single 282mm disc.