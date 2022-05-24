ADVERTISEMENT

Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched: Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Triumph Tiger 1200 is available at a starting price of Rs 19.19 lakh in India.

English Motorcycle company Triumph launched its new motorcycle, Triumph Tiger 1200, in India on Tuesday, 24 May 2022. The company announced the price details of the new motorcycle during the launch event. Specifications and features were already revealed before the launch.

Triumph Tiger 1200 launch comes a few months after the launch of Tiger Sport 660 in India.

Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in four variants: GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer.

Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched Triumph Tiger 1200.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Price in India

  • Tiger 1200 GT Pro: Rs 19,19,000

  • Tiger 1200 GT Explorer: Rs 20,69,000

  • Tiger 1200 Rally Pro: Rs 20,19,000

  • Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer: Rs 21,69,000

Interested customers must note that all the above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom pan India.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Specifications and Features

Engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 motorcycle sports a 1160 cc, liquid-cooled engine with an inline 3-cylinder and 12 valves. It churns out the maximum power of 150PS and 130Nm peak torque.

It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Chassis

Tiger 1200 comes with a sportier look and is said to be lighter than previous models. Moreover, it sports an all-LED headlamp, which is paired with LED DRL.

It comes with a 7-inch full-colour TFT display, which is combined with My Triumph Connectivity System.

The motorcycle comes with a tank capacity of 20 litres.

Brakes

Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with disc brakes, both at the front and back. At the front, it comes with twin 320mm floating discs, while the rear brakes feature a single 282mm disc.

For more details, check out the official website of Triumph India or contact your nearest dealer.

