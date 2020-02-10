Auto Expo 2020: Tata Planning 14 Cars & SUVs on Its New Platforms
Camera: S Aadeetya
Tata Motors’ vice president of global design, Pratap Bose, was in town for Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida near New Delhi. At the Expo, The Quint caught up with Bose for a quick chat on the new designs that the company was showcasing.
The highlight of the Tata stall at the Auto Expo was the Tata Sierra – an SUV brand that the company had between 1994 and 2000. The Tata Sierra is back in a new electric-vehicle concept form to appeal to a new generation. Besides the Sierra, Bose also spoke of the company’s two new platforms – the Alpha (for cars and SUVs) and Omega (for large SUVs).
A new compact SUV will be launched in India soon based on the Alpha platform and positioned just below the Tata Nexon, according to Bose. It is currently named the Tata HBX.
Loading...
The Tata Altroz EV will be the next product to be launched by Tata soon. This electric variant of the Altroz hatchback will come within the next three months and will have the same Ziptron technology that the Tata Nexon EV has, but will lower range and a cheaper price tag.
The Tata Gravitas based on the Omega platform will also be coming soon. It is a seven-seater variant of the Tata Harrier. However, it will also be in a 4x2 variant only as the company does not see demand for 4x4 vehicles.
With the Tata Safari Storme SUV being discontinued, the Tata Hexa in a “Safari Edition” will attempt to take its place. However, the Hexa too will be taking a short break before coming back into the market.
The company is planning to launch about 12-14 new cars and SUVs on the Alpha and Omega platforms. Bose and his team are already working on the next generation of design at Tata Motors - Impact 3.0. Watch the video for all that Bose had to say.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )