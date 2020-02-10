Auto Expo 2020: Tata Planning 14 Cars & SUVs on Its New Platforms

Tata Motors’ vice president of global design, Pratap Bose, was in town for Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida near New Delhi. At the Expo, The Quint caught up with Bose for a quick chat on the new designs that the company was showcasing.

The highlight of the Tata stall at the Auto Expo was the Tata Sierra – an SUV brand that the company had between 1994 and 2000. The Tata Sierra is back in a new electric-vehicle concept form to appeal to a new generation. Besides the Sierra, Bose also spoke of the company’s two new platforms – the Alpha (for cars and SUVs) and Omega (for large SUVs).

A new compact SUV will be launched in India soon based on the Alpha platform and positioned just below the Tata Nexon, according to Bose. It is currently named the Tata HBX.