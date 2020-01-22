Tata Altroz Launched: Priced Below Maruti Baleno & Hyundai i20
Tata Motors has launched the Tata Altroz premium hatchback which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The Altroz prices for the petrol variants start at Rs 5.29 lakh, which is lower than that of its rivals. The diesel variants start at Rs 6.99 lakh ex-showroom. Both models are BS-6 emissions compliant.
Here’s a look at the prices:
Tata Altroz Prices

Petrol Models
Tata Altroz 1.2 Revotron XE: Rs 5.29 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.2 Revotron XM: Rs 6.15 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.2 Revotron XT: Rs 6.84 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.2 Revotron XZ: Rs 7.44 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.2 Revotron XZ(O): Rs 7.69 lakh
Diesel Models
Tata Altroz 1.5 Revotorq XE: Rs 6.99 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.5 Revotorq XM: Rs 7.75 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.5 Revotorq XT: Rs 8.44 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.5 Revotorq XZ: Rs 9.04 lakh
Tata Altroz 1.5 Revotorq XZ(O): Rs 9.29 lakh
(All prices are introductory and ex-showroom)
The Tata Altroz will be available in five trim variants with four customisable options in terms of upholstery and colour combinations.
What really works in the Tata Altroz’ favour is that it is the only 5-star Global NCAP crash-test rated car in its segment, making it the safest. The Hyundai i20 had got 3 stars in the test, while the Suzuki Baleno got 4 stars in the similar Euro NCAP crash tests.
The Tata Altroz comes with two engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol puts out 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 90 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, which feels far more peppy to drive. The petrol is rather sedate and decent for city use mainly.
There are no automatic variants on offer just yet, but Tata plans to introduce one at a later date. The Altroz will also come with an electric drivetrain as well, like the Tata Nexon EV.
BS-6 Model Range Launched
At the launch of the Tata Altroz, the company also showcased the range of BS-6 variants of the Tata Tiago hatchback (in yellow), the updated Tigor and the facelifted Tata Nexon.
While these all get BS-6 compliant engines, the Tata Nexon has got some additional features as well. The Tata Nexon now gets a sun-roof in its top variant. The front-end has been redesigned with new headlamps, a new grille and bumper.
The rear gets new LED tail-lamps. It also gets a new instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents and an “Xpress cool” feature that helps cool it faster in hot temperatures.
Prices of the Tata Nexon start at Rs 6.95 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.45 lakh for the diesel. The diesel variants of the Tiago and Tigor have been discontinued. The petrol Tiago price starts at Rs 4.60 lakh, while the Tigor petrol starts at Rs 5.75 lakh.
