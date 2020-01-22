Tata Altroz Launched: Priced Below Maruti Baleno & Hyundai i20

The Tata Altroz will be available in five trim variants with four customisable options in terms of upholstery and colour combinations.

What really works in the Tata Altroz’ favour is that it is the only 5-star Global NCAP crash-test rated car in its segment, making it the safest. The Hyundai i20 had got 3 stars in the test, while the Suzuki Baleno got 4 stars in the similar Euro NCAP crash tests.

The Tata Altroz comes with two engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol puts out 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 90 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, which feels far more peppy to drive. The petrol is rather sedate and decent for city use mainly.

There are no automatic variants on offer just yet, but Tata plans to introduce one at a later date. The Altroz will also come with an electric drivetrain as well, like the Tata Nexon EV.