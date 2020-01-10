Royal Enfield May Launch 2020 Himalayan With BS6 Engine Soon

The teaser says ‘Coming Soon - Royal Enfield Himalayan’ which in all likelihood means the company will most likely upgrade the bike with BS6 engine without giving it a complete design overhaul.

Before the launch of Hero Xpulse, Himalayan was the most affordable adventure bike that a person could buy in the Indian market. But with increasing cost and upgrades to BS6 engine will make sure the new Himalayan gets a higher price tag than before.