Royal Enfield May Launch 2020 Himalayan With BS6 Engine Soon
Looks like Royal Enfield is bringing the 2020 version of the Himalayan adventure bike to consumers sooner than we expected. The popular motorcycle manufacturer has shared a new teaser video on its social media channel, which suggests the new Himalayan is just around the corner.
The teaser says ‘Coming Soon - Royal Enfield Himalayan’ which in all likelihood means the company will most likely upgrade the bike with BS6 engine without giving it a complete design overhaul.
Before the launch of Hero Xpulse, Himalayan was the most affordable adventure bike that a person could buy in the Indian market. But with increasing cost and upgrades to BS6 engine will make sure the new Himalayan gets a higher price tag than before.
The Himalayan has been an interesting addition to the sub-500cc bike market, and even though the company doesn’t sell the bike in huge numbers like its Classic 350 series, the response has been fairly good.
Having said that, RE has faced issues with the adventure bike, its first-ever addition to the product line up. Owing to part and quality issues, riders complained about the bike, forcing the company to withdraw the product from the market for sometime and reintroduce it with a slew of changes.
And it’s fair to say that riders have warmed up to the bike since then, especially with the addition of disc brakes and dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) which has become mandatory for bikes with over 300cc engines since last year.
The upcoming Himalayan will most likely get the same 411 engine, but upgraded to the BS6 variant, which could pull the power and torque figures of the bike. Upgrading to a BS6 engine would also force people to splurge more on the bike, probably going over the Rs 2 lakh figure when it launches.
