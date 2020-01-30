Mercedes GLE SUV Launched in India, Introduces ‘Hip-Hop’ Edition
Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new GLE SUV in India. It comes in a long-wheelbase form in two variants – the 300D and 400D priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore respectively. The huge difference in pricing is mainly because the 300D is being assembled in Pune as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit, while the 400D is imported as a completely built unit (CBU).
The company claims that the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300D has already been sold out till March 2020 already. The new GLE has an 80 mm longer wheelbase at 2,995 mm, while the vehicle’s length is 4,924 mm. This allows for far more interior space, especially in the rear seat.
The GLE comes with two diesel engine options that are BS-6 (and Euro 6 Step 2) compliant.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 400D comes with a six-cylinder diesel that puts out 330 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The GLE 300D comes with a four-cylinder diesel motor that puts out 245 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. Both come with all-wheel drive and 9-speed automatic transmissions.
What’s special on the 400D (Hip-Hop variant) is that it has an active suspension system based on a 48-volt system. This can raise and lower the suspension struts individually (e-Active Body Control) depending on road conditions. And at the flick of a button it can also “dance” by bouncing the suspension up and down.
The GLE is equipped with Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX voice assistant system (what some refer to as “Hello Mercedes”). The entire infotainment system and instrument panel is integrated in one horizontal seamless touch-screen panel, with multiple customisation options and ambient lighting. It also sports a large panoramic sunroof.
Some key features that have been added include autonomous braking and automatic park assist.
In terms of safety it comes with 9 airbags on the GLE 400D and 7 airbags on the GLE 300D. It also comes with blind-spot assist which warns not only while driving of vehicles approaching from the sides, but also when parked and one of the occupants wants to get out.
Both the models will come with all-inclusive service packages for two years or unlimited kilometres priced at Rs 83,200 for the 300D and 89,100 for the GLE 400D.
The Mercedes GLE goes up against the Audi Q7 and BMW X5 in the Indian market. Prices for the Audi Q7 range between Rs 73 lakh and Rs 85 lakh ex-showroom, while the BMW X5 is priced between Rs 73 lakh and Rs 84 lakh ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the BMW and Audi SUVs come with a choice of either petrol or diesel, the Mercedes GLE will be available only in diesel.
