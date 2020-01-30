Mercedes GLE SUV Launched in India, Introduces ‘Hip-Hop’ Edition

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new GLE SUV in India. It comes in a long-wheelbase form in two variants – the 300D and 400D priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore respectively. The huge difference in pricing is mainly because the 300D is being assembled in Pune as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit, while the 400D is imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

The company claims that the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300D has already been sold out till March 2020 already. The new GLE has an 80 mm longer wheelbase at 2,995 mm, while the vehicle’s length is 4,924 mm. This allows for far more interior space, especially in the rear seat.