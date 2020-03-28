Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai to Offer Ventilators, Testing Kit in India

Major car manufacturers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai will be making their own set of contributions to the country, by helping out in making ventilators and providing them additional testing kits respectively.

Both the companies on Saturday highlighted their decision, and will be hoping to help the healthcare sector in the country with its battle against the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the government to put everything on lockdown in 14 April.

These efforts have been made possible after the Indian government ordered all companies to invest their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budgets towards fighting the pandemic.