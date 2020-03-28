Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai to Offer Ventilators, Testing Kit in India
Major car manufacturers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai will be making their own set of contributions to the country, by helping out in making ventilators and providing them additional testing kits respectively.
Both the companies on Saturday highlighted their decision, and will be hoping to help the healthcare sector in the country with its battle against the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the government to put everything on lockdown in 14 April.
These efforts have been made possible after the Indian government ordered all companies to invest their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budgets towards fighting the pandemic.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) said that it will be pooling in its technological resources which can help in production of equipments and other necessary items. “MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators,” the company said in the statement. It is looking to make over 10,000 units of ventilators per month.
“MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes,” the statement added.
It says the production is expected to start as soon as the approvals are in place.
As for Hyundai, the auto company said it is ordering advanced diagnostic testing kits for coronavirus infection from South Korea as part of its measures to combat the pandemic. "These advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 people", Hyundai Motor India Ltd ( HMIL) said in a statement.
Hyundai has also announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Its 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises, it added.
