COVID-19: Mahindra Gets Ventilator Prototype Ready in 48 Hours

In the time of the global coronavirus pandemic, car companies are being summoned upon to help manufacture ventilators to meet the needs of healthcare professionals globally. With COVID-19 affecting the respiratory system of patients mainly, ventilators are a critical component of patient care.

A ventilator is a machine that mimics the functioning of the lungs, forcing air in and out of a patient when the patient is unable to breathe on his/her own.

Faced with a potential crisis in India from the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian SUV maker Mahindra has put together a team to come up with ventilators that can be supplied to hospitals.

Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of his team in the company's Kandivali and Igatpuri factories coming up with ventilator designs that can be put into production immediately. He says the team came up with the prototypes in just 48 hours.