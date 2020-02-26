Prices Announced For Land Rover Defender, Deliveries in August
Land Rover has just announced the prices for the iconic Land Rover Defender in India. Bookings have opened, but deliveries will begin in August 2020. The good news is that it is bringing in both the short wheelbase (90 Series) 3-door variants and the long wheelbase (110 Series) 5-door variants.
Prices of the Land Rover Defender range between Rs 69.99 lakh and Rs 87.10 lakh across 10 variants, five each of the 90 Series and 100 Series.
Prices of Land Rover Defender in India
- Land Rover Defender 90: Rs 69.99 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 90 S: Rs 73.41 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 90 SE: Rs 76.61 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 90 HSE: Rs 80.43 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition: Rs 81.30 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 110: Rs 76.57 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 110 S: Rs 79.99 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 110 SE: Rs 83.28 lakh
- Land Rover Defender 110 HSE: Rs 87.10 lakh
Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition: Rs 86.27 lakh
The Land Rover Defender will come with only one engine option for now – the 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol that puts out 300 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. It will have a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.
While the classic Defender was a favourite among off-road enthusiasts for its simple mechanical four-wheel drive system that was robust, the Land Rover Defender comes with the advanced Terrain Response 2 system with a host of electronic aids. Sure, it still has low-range and rock mode, but it also has adaptive air-suspension, full monocoque chassis and independent axles to make it much more friendly on the road too.
The interiors are kitted out in either fabric or leather depending on the variant, with a new Pivi Pro infotainment system that can get over-the-air updates. The 90 series also has an optional middle seat between the front two seats. The 110 comes with an optional set of seats in the rear to make it a 5+2 seat vehicle.