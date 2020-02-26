Prices Announced For Land Rover Defender, Deliveries in August

While the classic Defender was a favourite among off-road enthusiasts for its simple mechanical four-wheel drive system that was robust, the Land Rover Defender comes with the advanced Terrain Response 2 system with a host of electronic aids. Sure, it still has low-range and rock mode, but it also has adaptive air-suspension, full monocoque chassis and independent axles to make it much more friendly on the road too.

The interiors are kitted out in either fabric or leather depending on the variant, with a new Pivi Pro infotainment system that can get over-the-air updates. The 90 series also has an optional middle seat between the front two seats. The 110 comes with an optional set of seats in the rear to make it a 5+2 seat vehicle.