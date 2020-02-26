Prices Announced For Land Rover Defender, Deliveries in August
The Land Rover Defender will come in 3-door and 5-door forms.
The Land Rover Defender will come in 3-door and 5-door forms.Photo: Jaguar Land Rover 

Prices Announced For Land Rover Defender, Deliveries in August

The Quint
Car and Bike

Land Rover has just announced the prices for the iconic Land Rover Defender in India. Bookings have opened, but deliveries will begin in August 2020. The good news is that it is bringing in both the short wheelbase (90 Series) 3-door variants and the long wheelbase (110 Series) 5-door variants.

Prices of the Land Rover Defender range between Rs 69.99 lakh and Rs 87.10 lakh across 10 variants, five each of the 90 Series and 100 Series.

Snapshotclose

Prices of Land Rover Defender in India

  • Land Rover Defender 90: Rs 69.99 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 90 S: Rs 73.41 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 90 SE: Rs 76.61 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 90 HSE: Rs 80.43 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition: Rs 81.30 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 110: Rs 76.57 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 110 S: Rs 79.99 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 110 SE: Rs 83.28 lakh
  • Land Rover Defender 110 HSE: Rs 87.10 lakh
    Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition: Rs 86.27 lakh
The Land Rover Defender 110 can be had with a list of 170 individual accessories to make it a complete expedition vehicle.
The Land Rover Defender 110 can be had with a list of 170 individual accessories to make it a complete expedition vehicle.
Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Also Read : Iconic Land Rover Defender Returns With a Modern Touch 

Loading...

The Land Rover Defender will come with only one engine option for now – the 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol that puts out 300 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. It will have a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The Land Rover Defender comes in 10 variant options in India across the 90 (three-door) and 100 (five-door) models.
The Land Rover Defender comes in 10 variant options in India across the 90 (three-door) and 100 (five-door) models.
Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

While the classic Defender was a favourite among off-road enthusiasts for its simple mechanical four-wheel drive system that was robust, the Land Rover Defender comes with the advanced Terrain Response 2 system with a host of electronic aids. Sure, it still has low-range and rock mode, but it also has adaptive air-suspension, full monocoque chassis and independent axles to make it much more friendly on the road too.

The interiors are kitted out in either fabric or leather depending on the variant, with a new Pivi Pro infotainment system that can get over-the-air updates. The 90 series also has an optional middle seat between the front two seats. The 110 comes with an optional set of seats in the rear to make it a 5+2 seat vehicle.

Also Read : Land Rover Develops 3D-Printed Dog Paw To Scratch-Test Its Paint

Follow our Car and Bike section for more stories.

    Loading...