Lamborghini Huracan EVO Drifts into India at Rs 3.22 Crore

Lamborghini has just introduced the rear-wheel-drive Huracan EVO sportscar in the Indian market priced at Rs 3.22 crore ex-showroom. What makes it special? Well, enthusiastic drivers love rear-wheel-drive cars. Period.

When it comes to drifting a car around a corner, rear-wheel-drive vehicles are the ones that make it fun. In recent years, in the interest of safety and comfort, almost all the Lamborghini cars have been all-wheel-drive models. Most of the Aventadors and Huracans have been all-wheel-drive models.