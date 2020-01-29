Lamborghini Huracan EVO Drifts into India at Rs 3.22 Crore
Lamborghini has just introduced the rear-wheel-drive Huracan EVO sportscar in the Indian market priced at Rs 3.22 crore ex-showroom. What makes it special? Well, enthusiastic drivers love rear-wheel-drive cars. Period.
When it comes to drifting a car around a corner, rear-wheel-drive vehicles are the ones that make it fun. In recent years, in the interest of safety and comfort, almost all the Lamborghini cars have been all-wheel-drive models. Most of the Aventadors and Huracans have been all-wheel-drive models.
However, with all the electronic wizardry like traction control being built into these cars, enthusiastic drivers were missing the feel of a proper sportscar, where they actually need skill. That's where the Huracan EVO RWD comes in.
The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD is a rear-wheel-drive supercar with a 5.2-litre V10 (10-cylinder) naturally aspirated petrol engine putting out 610 bhp of power and 560 Nm of torque through a 7-speed automatic. All that power goes straight to the rear wheels, which means drifting through a corner comes easy.
It can do 0-100 Kmph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 325 Kmph.
However, there are still a whole bunch of safety checks in place. It comes with a specially tuned traction control system called P-TCS (Performance Traction Control System).
Where a ‘normal’ traction control system delivers a sharp decoupling, waiting for a car to become completely stable before delivering torque again, the P-TCS car delivers torque in advance, avoiding a harsh torque cut and assuring better traction when exiting a corner, allowing the car to slide sideways in a controlled manner.
It gets multiple drive modes with varying degrees of traction control in Strada, Sport and Corsa (race-track mode).
Lamborghini claims the P-TCS improves the smoothness of traction control intervention by 30 percent compared to the previous Huracán RWD model and it improves corner-exit traction by 20 percent. It also enhances oversteer by 30 percent, which allows enthusiastic drivers to get the tail out.
It comes in 64 customisable colour options. It features an 8.4” touchscreen in the centre console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car’s functions as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and including Apple CarPlay.
The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD competes with cars like the Porsche 911 Turbo, Jaguar F-Type and Ferrari 812 Superfast.
