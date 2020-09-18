Kia Sonet Compact SUV Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.71 Lakh
The Kia Sonet competes with the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue.
Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Sonet which is competitive offering in the compact SUV segment starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The new compact SUV is being offered in 15 variants across two trim lines, 4 engines and 5 gearboxes.
The car is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and packs a similar feature set to that of the Kia Seltos. It competes with the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue in this segment.
The company has announced over 25,000 bookings, with 1,000 more coming each day.
Kia Sonet Variants and Prices
- 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - Rs 6.71 Lakh
- 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - Rs 7.59 Lakh
- 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - Rs 8.45 Lakh
- 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh
- 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - Rs 10.49 Lakh
- 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh
- 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh
- 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - Rs 8.05 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - Rs 8.99 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh
- 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - Rs 10.39 Lakh
(All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom)
Under the hood, the Sonet will get two petrol options — 1.0 litre turbo petrol and the 1.2 litre petrol. Additionally, it has a 1.5-litre diesel engine. There is a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT transmission options.
The compact SUV promises a loaded portfolio in terms of features.
To begin with, the top trim variant comes with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen, Bose seven-speaker system with sub-woofer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger with cooling function, ventilated front seats, air purifier and a sunroof.
In terms of safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Brake Assist.
