Kia Motors Hikes Prices of Seltos SUV in India By Up to Rs 35,000

After a roaring debut in 2019, Kia Motors on Friday has announced a price hike on its popular SUV Seltos by up to Rs 35,000 which has come into effect from 1 January 2020 onwards.

The price revisions will range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000 depending on the variant, the company mentioned in its statement this week. The company has pointed the launch price was limited till end of 2019, and these new prices were practical for a car that already runs on BS6 engines.