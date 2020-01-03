Kia Motors Hikes Prices of Seltos SUV in India By Up to Rs 35,000
After a roaring debut in 2019, Kia Motors on Friday has announced a price hike on its popular SUV Seltos by up to Rs 35,000 which has come into effect from 1 January 2020 onwards.
The price revisions will range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000 depending on the variant, the company mentioned in its statement this week. The company has pointed the launch price was limited till end of 2019, and these new prices were practical for a car that already runs on BS6 engines.
With this announcement, Kia Motors joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors among others to increase prices of their cars in the country.
Kia Seltos has been in big demand since its launch in 2019, with the company claiming it has sold over 45,000 units of the SUV within just 130 days of its sales operation in the market. The company has been running a big backlog of units with the waiting period for buyers stretching up to months.
Clearly, this mid-size SUV segment isn’t hit by the overall auto-industry slowdown as it continues to grow. The thing is buyers have become far more value-conscious now. The Kia Seltos sets new benchmarks in the segment in terms of the features it has. And it offers good value for money.
And after the success of Seltos, Kia Motors is readying to launch its next product, which will be the Carnival, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that will make its way at the 2020 Auto Expo next month.
