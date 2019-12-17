Kia K5 Sedan Revealed, Will Rival Honda Civic & Skoda Octavia

Kia Motors has revealed its K5 sedan, a fast-back model of the Kia Optima, which gets futuristic styling and comes with a whole load of tech. The Kia K5 sedan will go on sale in the brand’s global markets, of which India is a part, in 2020. The company hasn’t specified when exactly it will come to India though.

The Kia K5 sedan is likely to compete with the Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra. In some markets, Kia will be introducing an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system along with the standard front-wheel-drive layout.