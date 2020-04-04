What India’s Automakers Are Doing to Help Fight COVID-19
The automotive industry in India has had a pretty dismal year with sales slipping badly for most. And then the COVID-19 global pandemic was like the last nail in the coffin. Still, they aren't going to throw in the towel just yet.
It's time to give back to society. Most of the top automakers in India have already extended warranties and benefits to their customers, but now they are voluntarily joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
From designing and building ventilators to providing monetary and humanitarian support, here's a look at what all the top automakers in the country are doing.
Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki India is using its manufacturing facilities to scale up production of ventilators for hospitals. It has an agreement with AGVa Healthcare to produce about 10,000 ventilators per month. AgVa Healthcare will provide the design and technology, while Maruti would use its vendor base to provide the components needed for ventilators.
Vendors like Krishna Maruti Limited would be making 3-ply masks. Ashok Kapur who runs the venture will contribute 2 million masks free of cost. Bharat Seats, another joint venture, will make personal protective equipment clothing.
Tata Motors
Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group and head of the Tata Trust, has committed Rs 500 crore to get PPE for frontline medical workers, testing kits, setting up treatment facilities and respiratory equipment.
N. Chandrasekharan, chairman of Tata Sons, also pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore to fight COVID-19. The Tata Group's Taj Hotels are also being opened up to offer shelter to medical workers.
Mahindra
The Mahindra Group is working on two fronts in the battle against COVID-19. The group has offered Club Mahindra Resort properties to be used as medical care facilities.
In addition, it has already developed ventilator prototypes (mechanical ambulatory bags) and is offering to manufacture them to help COVID-19 patients.
Hyundai
Hyundai has also developed a ventilator prototype and has submitted it to the government for consideration. The company is also providing PPE material in the fight against COVID-19. It is contributing to PM-Cares Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
Hyundai is importing advanced COVID-19 Diagnostic kits from South Korea. It will join hands with a local manufacturer of ventilators in Tamil Nadu to scale up production. And it has committed to providing dry rations to the poor in coordination with the government.
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will help develop a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility with 1,100 beds at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. It is donating Rs 1 crore to the hospital.
It has also committed to provide 35,000 sanitizer bottles to various hospitals and distribute food packets around Aurangabad, where its plant is located. It is also making protective face shields at its factory.
MG Motor India
MG Motor India has pledged to donate Rs 2 crore to government hospitals in Gurugram and Halol. It will also contribute PPE and ventilators as the need may be. Half of the contribution is being pledged by employees and the rest by the company.
Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India said he would be contributing a month's pay to the coronavirus relief aid.
The company has also called for an affordable ventilator design for which it is offering a Rs 10 lakh grant and manufacturing support.
TVS Motor
TVS Motor Company through the Srinivasan Services Trust announced a Rs 30 crore aid package. It will use these funds to provide disinfection services, distributing face masks and providing daily meals to frontline workers.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz India plans to set up a temporary 1,500-bed isolation ward for COVID-19 patients in Pune. It will also support 1,600 daily wagers and underprivileged families by providing dry rations and cleaning kits.
(Compiled from company releases)
