What India’s Automakers Are Doing to Help Fight COVID-19

The automotive industry in India has had a pretty dismal year with sales slipping badly for most. And then the COVID-19 global pandemic was like the last nail in the coffin. Still, they aren't going to throw in the towel just yet.

It's time to give back to society. Most of the top automakers in India have already extended warranties and benefits to their customers, but now they are voluntarily joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

From designing and building ventilators to providing monetary and humanitarian support, here's a look at what all the top automakers in the country are doing.