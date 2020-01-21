Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched, Prices Start at Rs 5.8 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the Aura compact sedan in India, based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The Aura will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze primarily. Prices start

It comes in five trim variants - E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O) - with the top-spec SX(O) getting leather-wrapped steering & gear-knob and cruise control on the petrol variants only. The SX+ variant is the one that seems the best value overall, minus these two features.

Here's a look at the full price list. These are introductory ex-showroom prices, undercutting the competition slightly on the petrol variants. Although the diesel is a fair bit more expensive than the petrol because of BS-6 emissions standards calling for expensive exhaust-treatment systems, it still undercuts the Maruti Dzire which tops off at Rs 9.53 lakh ex-showroom. The Maruti Dzire starts at Rs 5.83 lakh ex-showroom, for reference.