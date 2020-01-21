Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launched, Prices Start at Rs 5.8 Lakh
Hyundai has launched the Aura compact sedan in India, based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The Aura will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze primarily. Prices start
It comes in five trim variants - E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O) - with the top-spec SX(O) getting leather-wrapped steering & gear-knob and cruise control on the petrol variants only. The SX+ variant is the one that seems the best value overall, minus these two features.
Here's a look at the full price list. These are introductory ex-showroom prices, undercutting the competition slightly on the petrol variants. Although the diesel is a fair bit more expensive than the petrol because of BS-6 emissions standards calling for expensive exhaust-treatment systems, it still undercuts the Maruti Dzire which tops off at Rs 9.53 lakh ex-showroom. The Maruti Dzire starts at Rs 5.83 lakh ex-showroom, for reference.
It comes with a choice of three engines: a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol motor that puts out 100 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre petrol that puts out 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission and a 1.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.
All the engines are BS-6 compliant.
Hyundai has loaded the top-spec SX and SX (O) variants of the Aura with a bunch of features such as wireless charging, rear-view monitor (on the display), Arkamys sound system with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (similar to the Grand i10 Nios) and digital speedometer.
How does the Hyundai Aura compare with the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze? In terms of pricing, the Aura petrol variants (1.2-litre petrol) is more or less similar to the Maruti Dzire. However, it manages to undercut the Dzire in the diesel variants, while offering more features.
Power and torque figures on Hyundai's 3-cylinder 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel are similar to the 1.3 litre 4-cylinder diesel that Maruti uses (sourced from Fiat). Hyundai is offering AMT transmissions on the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel variants as well.
Compared to the Honda Amaze, the Aura again wins the battle for features, with its sound system, wireless charging, rear-view monitor (besides reverse camera), etc. It, however, only offers cruise control on the top-spec petrol model.
The Aura will be available in six colours and comes with 3-year, 1 lakh Km warranty or for those who drive less, they can get a 5-year, 40,000 Km warranty.
The Quint will be reviewing the Aura soon. Watch this space.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)