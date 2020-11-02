Cars of US Presidents Over the Years & How They Have Evolved

There has always been a fascination with cars that are used by some top leaders in the world. One of the most powerful on that list is the car that is used by the President of the United States of America.

Dubbed “The Beast”, the current US President Donald Trump is chauffeured around in a Cadillac which is a marvel of mechanical engineering and many might relate it with a tank due to the security it offers. The armoured vehicle is managed by the US Secret Service and is the epitome of high-security vehicles.

With the US Presidential election right around the corner, we thought it might be a good idea to take you down memory lane and show you the cars US presidents have used over the years, all the way back to 1939.