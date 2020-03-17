Car Dealers Ask Supreme Court To Push BS-VI Deadline As Sales Fall

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, “Following the spread of coronavirus, there has been a change in our business. In the past week, there has been a drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have reduced to a trickle as caution sets in due to fear of spreading of the virus. Counter sales have fallen by 60 to 70 percent across dealerships in the past few days.”

The situation has worsened in the past few days with a partial lockdown situation in many towns and cities and a few district magistrates have started issuing notices of closure of shops and establishments including auto dealerships to stop the spread of virus.

Kale adds: “Since the situation is beyond our control and the fact that many of our members may face dealership closures if leftover with unsold BS-IV stocks, FADA has approached the apex body to request permission for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles until 31 May 2020.”

Most car makers have already shifted to BS-VI compliant vehicles. However, some dealers still have unsold inventory which they are trying to sell at huge discounts.