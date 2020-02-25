Bajaj Brings Husqvarna 250cc Bikes to India Priced at Rs 1.80 Lakh

Bajaj on Tuesday has announced the prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen and the Vitpilen 250 for the Indian market, and unlike our estimation, the bikes will start selling from Rs 1.8 lakh onwards.

The bikes were showcased at the India Bike Week in December last year, and will start selling through limited KTM showrooms in the country from March onwards. At this price, the Husqvarna series will be competing with the KTMs and Bajaj Dominar 400 among others.

The Husqi’s (as they are fondly called) belong to KTM, which had secured a long-term licence agreement from BMW in 2013 for the Husqvarna motorcycle, which was founded in 1903.

Ever since KTM took over the Husqvarna brand, it has been selling mostly as off-road bike in the advanced countries. Now it plans to take it to on-road segment globally. Currently, Bajaj Auto owns a 48 percent stake in KTM.