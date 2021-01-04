Audi to Launch New A4 Sedan on 5 Jan, Gets Facelift & New Specs
The entry-level luxury sedan will be assembled in India at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Aurangabad facility.
Audi India will be launching an all new Audi A4 sedan on Tuesday, 5 January. The entry-level luxury sedan will be assembled in India at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Aurangabad facility. The Audi A4 retains most of its silhouette but is revamped with additional features and the latest technology.
- The facelift will feature cosmetic upgrades at the front and rear and also some upgrades to the centre console.
- It gets a sole 190PS 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine.
- Expected to come in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.
- Pricing likely to start from Rs 40 lakh
Bookings for the luxury vehicle commenced in December 2020 for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh and the German manufacture is also including a 4-year comprehensive package for those who pre-order.
New Audi A4 Engine, Gearbox
The new Audi A4 is powered with a new 190PS 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol, replacing the previous 150PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Paired with a 7-speed S-tronic transmission which drives the front two wheels, the new A4 is ready for those open road sprints, achieving a 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds.
New Audi A4 Facelift: Front and Rear Design
The new Audi A4 gets a facelift which is a more edgy and sharp. The front of the car also hosts updated sing-ram grills, new LED headlamps and DRLs. At the rear, a chrome strip connects new tail lamps which sit on a redesigned bumper.
New Audi A4 Interior
Inside, Audi’s latest 10.1-inch MMI touch-controlled infotainment system sits plush on the centre of the dashboard. The console is integrated with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, connected car tech and wireless charging.
On the drivers side, a digital instrument cluster sits behind the wheel. It has cruise control, ambient light, three zone climate control, sunroof and powered front seats.
In terms of safety, Audi has flooded the new Audi A4 with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitor.
