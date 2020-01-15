Audi Q8 SUV Launched in India, Virat Kohli Gets The First One

Audi India has launched its flagship SUV in India – the Audi Q8. It comes in customisable variants, with prices starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). It will be available with only one engine option a 3-litre petrol V6 engine with a mild-hybrid system and 54 different colour options that are customisable along with nine interior themes.

The Audi Q8 competes with vehicles like the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes GLS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. In terms of styling, there is a mild resemblance to the Lamborghini Urus, which is again a VW group company.