Audi Q8 SUV Launched in India, Virat Kohli Gets The First One

Audi India has launched its flagship SUV in India – the Audi Q8. It comes in customisable variants, with prices starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). It will be available with only one engine option a 3-litre petrol V6 engine with a mild-hybrid system and 54 different colour options that are customisable along with nine interior themes.

The Audi Q8 competes with vehicles like the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes GLS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. In terms of styling, there is a mild resemblance to the Lamborghini Urus, which is again a VW group company.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador and also gets the first Audi Q8 in India.
Photo: Audi India

What stands out for the Audi Q8 is its front-end. It has a large octagonal single-piece grille with matrix LED headlamps, huge air dam and looks quite wide.

Photo: Netcarshow

It sports frameless doors, a panoramic sunroof and LED tail-lamp combination that runs the width of the boot lid. The 22-inch alloys make it look quite huge.

The rear has an LED combination lamp that runs the width of the boot.&nbsp;
Photo: Netcarshow

The Audi Q8 is a five-seater SUV with coupe-like styling. Inside it comes with a fully-digital instrument panel with customisable gauges. The infotainment system and climate control are all touch-screen systems, quite like the Range Rover Velar. The AC vents run the length of the dashboard.

The interiors of the Audi Q8 feature complete touchscreen control systems.&nbsp;
Photo: Netcarshow

Audi India is not offering a diesel variant for now. Instead it will come only as a petrol with a six-cylinder engine that puts out 340PS of power and 500 Nm of torque with and 8-speed automatic transmission. It features an all-wheel-drive system (Audi calls it Quattro). The Q8 also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, to make it slightly more environment-friendly.

The Audi Q8 comes as a CBU (completely built unit) and hence the hefty price tag. Only 200 units will be sold in India initially.

