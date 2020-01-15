Audi Q8 SUV Launched in India, Virat Kohli Gets The First One
Audi India has launched its flagship SUV in India – the Audi Q8. It comes in customisable variants, with prices starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). It will be available with only one engine option a 3-litre petrol V6 engine with a mild-hybrid system and 54 different colour options that are customisable along with nine interior themes.
The Audi Q8 competes with vehicles like the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes GLS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. In terms of styling, there is a mild resemblance to the Lamborghini Urus, which is again a VW group company.
What stands out for the Audi Q8 is its front-end. It has a large octagonal single-piece grille with matrix LED headlamps, huge air dam and looks quite wide.
It sports frameless doors, a panoramic sunroof and LED tail-lamp combination that runs the width of the boot lid. The 22-inch alloys make it look quite huge.
The Audi Q8 is a five-seater SUV with coupe-like styling. Inside it comes with a fully-digital instrument panel with customisable gauges. The infotainment system and climate control are all touch-screen systems, quite like the Range Rover Velar. The AC vents run the length of the dashboard.
Audi India is not offering a diesel variant for now. Instead it will come only as a petrol with a six-cylinder engine that puts out 340PS of power and 500 Nm of torque with and 8-speed automatic transmission. It features an all-wheel-drive system (Audi calls it Quattro). The Q8 also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, to make it slightly more environment-friendly.
The Audi Q8 comes as a CBU (completely built unit) and hence the hefty price tag. Only 200 units will be sold in India initially.
