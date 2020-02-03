Ather Electric Scooters Have Come to Delhi But Aren’t Cheap

Back in 2018, Bengaluru-based startup Ather Energy launched an electric scooter in India dubbed the Ather 450. The offering got plenty of interest and the electric scooter sold quite well in southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.

Seeing electric is the future and two-wheelers in this segment are really picking up across the country the company has launched the second iteration to the 450 which is called the 450X.

The Ather 450X has been launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh (Bengaluru ex-showroom). In this price segment, the Ather 450X is more expensive compared to other electric scooters like the Bajaj Chetak and even the TVS iQube.

The Ather 450X is even more expensive than an electric motorcycle like the Revolt 400.