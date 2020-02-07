Here Are Concept Cars That Dazzled at the Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Auto Expo in India opens up for the public from Friday, and many of you are still thinking if it’s worth visiting this year.

After spending over 2 days at the Expo, we’ve managed to capture the essence of this year’s event, and even though you have many absentees for various reasons, as well as concerns with coronavirus, there’s till some exciting stuff worth checking out.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting concept cars that we’ve come across at the 2020 Auto Expo, check them out.