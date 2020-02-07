Here Are Concept Cars That Dazzled at the Auto Expo 2020
The 2020 Auto Expo in India opens up for the public from Friday, and many of you are still thinking if it’s worth visiting this year.
After spending over 2 days at the Expo, we’ve managed to capture the essence of this year’s event, and even though you have many absentees for various reasons, as well as concerns with coronavirus, there’s till some exciting stuff worth checking out.
Here’s a look at some of the interesting concept cars that we’ve come across at the 2020 Auto Expo, check them out.
Tata Sierra EV Concept
Most people have been intrigued by the comeback of Sierra, the legendary SUV which made its mark for being rugged and a the first of its kind to be designed and produced within India. However, the new look Sierra is an electric vehicle and it’s still in the concept stage of development, with no launch time frame given by the company.
Are you excited for this comeback?
Hyundai Le Fil Rouge
The concept from Hyundai gets a large front grille integrated with headlights steep pillar giving it a coupe-like design.
On the inside, LeFil Rouge comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system, both packaged in the same unit on the dashboard.
Volkswagen ID Crozz Concept
The electric SUV concept gets a four-wheel drive power train which can hit top speeds up to 180km/hr and offer driving range of 500 km on a single charge.
Renault Symbioz Autonomous Concept
Renault didn't have a lot to showcase or talk about at the Auto Expo 2020 but we did manage to get a closer look at its connected, electric and autonomous concept called the Symbioz.
MG Vision
MG Motors has made an intriguing start to its journey in India but at the 2020 Auto Expo, we've got a chance to look at its concept-level design and products as well. This is where the 5G connected, screen-less MG Vision-I caught our eye.
It is an MPV with twin sliding doors, and you can experience driving in the car without manning the wheels. Yes, this is also an autonomous concept product. No further details are available for this vehicle as of now.
Skoda Vision In
This SUV is built on the MQB A0 IN platform that the company shares within the Volkswagen group. Skoda India is also looking at taking a bite out of the lucrative Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh SUV pie with its Vision IN concept. Unlike most concepts, this SUV will be making its way to the Indian market in 2021. It will sport a large 10-inch central infotainment system, full LCD instrument cluster.
Maruti Suzuki Futuro E
This has been conceptualised and designed in India by Maruti Suzuki designers.
The design is futuristic looking on the Concept Futuro E. It features details like layered front bumper fins, linear etching patterns on the body and use of graphic elements.
It has a signature light bar emerging from the S emblem lending the fascia a sleek look. It has a distinctive coupe-like design.
