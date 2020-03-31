10-Day BS-IV Deadline Extension Won’t Help Auto Industry: Report

The 10-day extension of the BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do "any good" to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a report said on Monday.

The existing emission norms or Bharat Stage BS-IV were to be replaced by new BS-VI regulations from 1 April. However, the apex court on 27 March relaxed the 31 March deadline and allowed the sale of the unsold stock of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days after the expiry of the lockdown period, except in Delhi and the NCR.

The deadline was stretched on the plea of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), which had sought an additional time of two months to clear the BS-IV inventory.

The nationwide lockdown imposed on 24 March will last till 14 April.