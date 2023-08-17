ADVERTISEMENT
The Audi Q8 e-tron SUV- will be unveiled in India on 18 August 2023. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
i

The Audi Q8 e-tron SUV is all set to hit the Indian market on Friday, 28 August 2023. The luxurious car will arrive in India with two variants including the Standard SUV and Sportback Coupe.

The forthcoming Audi Q8 e-tron SUV will be an updated and facelifted versions of the already available Audi e-tron, the first-ever electric SUV of OEM.

Prior to the official launch of Audi Q8 e-tron in India, the bookings have already started and interested customers have to pay a booking amount of Rs five lakh.

The luxurious electric SUV has a capacity to deliver a range of approximately 600 Kms, according to the company. Let us check out the features, specs, and other details below.

Audi Q8 e-tron Launch Date in India: When Will the Electric SUV Arrive?

The luxurious electric SUV Audi Q8 e-tron will be launched in India on Friday, 18 August 2023.

Audi Q8 e-tron Bookings in India

The bookings of Audi Q8 e-tron has already started in India. Customers have to pay a booking amount of Rs five lakh.

Audi Q8 e-tron Variants in India

The upcoming electric SUV Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in two variants in India, including the conventional SUV and Sportback.

What Will Be the Price of Audi Q8 e-tron in India?

Although the exact price of Audi Q8 e-tron has not been revealed by the company yet, it is likely that the electric SUV will be priced above Rs one crore.

Audi Q8 e-tron in India: Expected Features and Specifications

Here is the list of expected interior and exterior features of Audi Q8 e-tron SUV.

  • New Audi monochrome logo.

  • Blacked-out grille.

  • Downward projecting light bar at the front side of the SUV.

  • Front bump has been reprofiled with larger air intakes at dual sides.

  • Both the variants will flaunt 20 inch alloy wheels.

  • Blacked-out B-pillar flaunts Audi' and 'Q8 e-tron quattro' lettering.

  • Redesigned rear bumper along with new Q8 badges on the tail gate.

  • 16-speaker Bang.

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

  • Ventilated front seats with massage and memory function.

  • Olufsen sound system.

  • Panoramic sunroof.

  • A 360-degree camera system.

  • A tire pressure monitoring system.

  • Four-zone climate control.

  • 114kWh battery with an output of 408 horsepower and 664Nm of torque.

Topics:  Audi India   Audi 

