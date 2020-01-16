Can You Live Without These Five Companies That Rule Your Life?

It just struck me one morning how our urban lives in general revolve around these five companies: Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. From the moment you wake up you begin to use some app or device that’s related to one of the five companies.

That got me thinking: Is it possible to live without these five companies and their products? What smartphone would you use if not an Android or an iPhone? What computer would you use if it wasn’t running Windows or a Mac OS? How would you communicate if it wasn’t for Whatsapp or Gmail?

Heck, even withdrawing money from an ATM would be a challenge because, fun fact, many ATMs run on versions of Windows operating systems.

And what about digital voice assistants at home - if not for Amazon’s Echo with Alexa, Google Home or Siri on the Apple HomePod?