Airtel BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Teams: What Does Your Business Need?
Due to current circumstances, businesses are heavily dependent on video conferencing solutions to stay connected with employees and various stakeholders. Yes, we have so many options today for individual users, but of those, very few cater to the intricate needs of an enterprise. That is where I feel you need a one-stop-shop video conferencing solution for your business and Airtel BlueJeans fits the bill perfectly.
Airtel BlueJeans recently debuted in India in partnership with US telecom giant Verizon. The platform has been launched to rival other players in the market like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
Verizon is the largest network provider in the US with over with 112.6 million retail connections nationwide. It provides one of the most advanced fiber-optic networks and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.
The fact that Verizon commands such diverse expertise in the field of communications infrastructure lends a lot of credibility to Airtel BlueJeans as a comprehensive video conferencing solution.
So, what is it that Airtel BlueJeans brings to the table and how does it give your business the upper edge when compared to offerings from other video conferencing apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams? Let’s find out.
Features
Airtel BlueJeans brings a host of features to make your video conferencing experience smoother in every way.
Dolby Audio:
As a communications platform, it is essential to offer the user an immersive audio experience. As critical audio clarity may be, applications are looking to take this up a notch by giving the user an ‘in-person’ meeting experience and that’s where the introduction of Dolby Audio technology in Airtel BlueJeans is a headline maker.
Dolby is one of the pioneers in audio technology globally. Most smartphones, televisions and majority of audio devices today are running on this technology. With Dolby audio onboard, Airtel BlueJeans users get to experience greater realism in their conversations online.
The technology also helps enhance the overall audio on the platform. Since Airtel BlueJeans offers support for audio-conferencing I feel the addition of Dolby gives it an advantage over Zoom and Microsoft Teams who offer their own audio enhancement features but not Dolby.
Smart Meetings:
Drilling deeper into some more nuanced features, Airtel BlueJeans comes with Smart Meetings that provides transcripts for your conversations. With Smart Meetings, the AI transcribes the entire meeting into texts so that users can take notes when the meeting is over and can also search specific words or highlights that came up during the meeting.
So if you missed out on anything during the meeting you can always come back to it as Airtel BlueJeans saves these meetings on its servers for a limited period of time. The Smart Meetings feature can further help you search specific keywords that were spoken so that you don’t have to go through the trouble of listening to the entire conversation.
Delegate Host Features:
Airtel’s video conferencing app also allows a user to delegate participants certain actions so that they can take control of host features like screen sharing, etc. Since there are multiple stakeholders in an organisation who would want to share inputs from their end this feature proves really beneficial and brings the video call further closer to an in-person meeting.
In-App Calling Option:
Airtel BlueJeans also allows users to call mobile phones via the Airtel Audio Bridge integration. Imagine, not having to pick the phone every time you want to make a call and just do it through the app. Currently, no competitor in this segment offers a feature like this.
Support For Up To 50,000 Participants:
Apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams offer both audio and video conferencing for its users but have a cap of accommodating up to 10,000 users. This is where Airtel BlueJeans takes the cake as it supports up to 50,000 users on webinars.
The current scenario has forced a lot of businesses to move their events, gatherings and even product launches to online platforms. Since engagement at these events is paramount for a company, Airtel BlueJeans makes sure you get to have maximum people onboard to help reach out to a bigger audience.
Free 90-Day Trial:
Once you have registered, you can extend the Airtel BlueJeans experience to your team and colleagues by simply inviting them through the dashboard page. Businesses in India can avail of a free 90-day trial.
Data Localisation:
The biggest advantage that Airtel BlueJeans has over its rivals like Zoom and Teams is the fact that the platform’s data is localised and available on India servers. This means your calls can be more seamless and without any audio or video lag.
24x7 Support System
Airtel BlueJeans offers a clutter-free and seamless interface which makes it very easy to operate. Setting up meetings and making video calls is a breeze on this platform. What’s more is that Airtel BlueJeans is backed by a 24x7 customer support by Airtel. So should you have any queries or concerns, you can instantly get them resolved.
A reliable support system ensures that the businesses continue to grow their operations without any disruptions and with Airtel BlueJeans’ promise of round-the-clock support, users can get step-by-step guidance without any delays.
Verdict
Airtel BlueJeans stands out as the go-to work from home solution for businesses that are looking to drive growth without a compromise. With high-end security features and the ability to host many users on its platform, Airtel’s video conferencing app checks all the boxes, especially for businesses in India.
