Airtel BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Teams: What Does Your Business Need?

Drilling deeper into some more nuanced features, Airtel BlueJeans comes with Smart Meetings that provides transcripts for your conversations. With Smart Meetings, the AI transcribes the entire meeting into texts so that users can take notes when the meeting is over and can also search specific words or highlights that came up during the meeting.

So if you missed out on anything during the meeting you can always come back to it as Airtel BlueJeans saves these meetings on its servers for a limited period of time. The Smart Meetings feature can further help you search specific keywords that were spoken so that you don’t have to go through the trouble of listening to the entire conversation.

Delegate Host Features:

Airtel’s video conferencing app also allows a user to delegate participants certain actions so that they can take control of host features like screen sharing, etc. Since there are multiple stakeholders in an organisation who would want to share inputs from their end this feature proves really beneficial and brings the video call further closer to an in-person meeting.

In-App Calling Option:

Airtel BlueJeans also allows users to call mobile phones via the Airtel Audio Bridge integration. Imagine, not having to pick the phone every time you want to make a call and just do it through the app. Currently, no competitor in this segment offers a feature like this.

Support For Up To 50,000 Participants:

Apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams offer both audio and video conferencing for its users but have a cap of accommodating up to 10,000 users. This is where Airtel BlueJeans takes the cake as it supports up to 50,000 users on webinars.

The current scenario has forced a lot of businesses to move their events, gatherings and even product launches to online platforms. Since engagement at these events is paramount for a company, Airtel BlueJeans makes sure you get to have maximum people onboard to help reach out to a bigger audience.

Free 90-Day Trial:

Once you have registered, you can extend the Airtel BlueJeans experience to your team and colleagues by simply inviting them through the dashboard page. Businesses in India can avail of a free 90-day trial.