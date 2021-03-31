MK Stalin’s Brief Stint With Acting: Two Films and a TV Serial

The relationship between politicians in Tamil Nadu and cinema goes a long way back. The film industry has produced Chief Ministers of the state, and some of our stars continue to lead active political lives while balancing their career in cinema.

Books have been written on the “image trap” that MG Ramachandran (MGR) perfected, Karunanidhi’s mastery with words and Jayalalithaa’s transformation to Amma.

There are some who tested waters in cinema before launching fully into politics while there are others who led full lives in cinema only to turn to politics well after their prime. One such story we thought of revisiting is that of DMK’s current Chief and Chief Minister face this Assembly elections, MK Stalin.