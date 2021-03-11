DMK Finalises Constituencies for MDMK, IUML and Three Other Allies

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finalised the constituencies for allies— Indian Union Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazham (MDMK), and three other parties on Wednesday, 10 March. However, the talks with Congress, VCK, CPI, and CPI(M) to allot constituencies are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, Vaiko’s MDMK was allotted Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved), and Ariyalur constituencies. The MDMK will contest the six constituencies on the DMK's 'rising sun' symbol.

The Indian Union Muslim League was allotted Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi, and Chidambaram constituencies. The party will contest on the independent ‘ladder’ symbol of IUML.