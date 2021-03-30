DMK-Congress Have Dynasty Agenda, Will Insult Women: PM Modi in TN

Modi told the crowd that Congress and DMK on Tuesday insulted the “respected Tamil Nadu CM’s mother”. “A few days ago, DMK MLA Dindigul Leoni made shockingly sexist remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him,” he said.

Modi told the crowd that it was part of DMK-Congress culture to insult women and that they would not guarantee their empowerment. He turned the crowd’s attention to 25 March 1989, stating that Jayalalithaa was mistreated in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Modi claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are observing everything and would not tolerate any insult to the women of the state.