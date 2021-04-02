DMK-Cong Ashamed of Jallikattu: PM Talks Tamil Culture in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Madurai on Friday, 2 April, while campaigning for the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He attacked the DMK and Congress as well as the former UPA government for their policies on various issues, like Jallikattu, AIIMS and the Devendrakula Velalar matter.

Modi said, “DMK and Congress are claiming that they are the only protectors of Tamil culture. However, let me take you back to 2011 when UPA was in power in Delhi. It had once termed Jallikattu as ‘barbaric’. Is that the word you use for Tamil culture?” he asked. “The NDA government later cleared the ordinance passed by the AIADMK government to promulgate the bull-taming sport,” he added.