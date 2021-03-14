TN Polls: BJP Releases Candidates List, Khushbu & H Raja in Fray
Vanathi Srinivasan will take on Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore (South.)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 14 March, announced the list of candidates contesting in 20 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with Khushbu Sundar contesting from Thousand Lights and senior leader H Raja from Karaikudi.
State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram and the party’s women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore (South.)
Interestingly, Srinivasan will take on Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan in her constituency. Former IPS officer K Annamalai, who quit to join the party, has been fielded in Aravakurichi seat.
Khushbu will take on DMK leader Ezhilan in Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency – considered one of the Dravidian party’s stronghold seats.
The Indian National Congress (INC) and BJP will battle directly in five constituencies, Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore South, Ooty and Karaikudi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.