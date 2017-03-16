Race For UP CM: Amit Shah Says BJP Will Endorse Maurya’s Choice
After BJP’s thumping win in UP, party president Amit Shah will be deciding on who will become the state’s CM.
- In a legislature party meet on Saturday, BJP is likely to decide on CM’s name
- Rajnath Singh dismisses rumours linking him to the UP CM’s office
- Amit Shah says BJP will endorse state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s choice for UP CM
- The BJP parliamentary board met on Thursday to discuss on the next UP CM
Maurya Rules Himself Out of UP CM Race
Responding to questions over him being part of the UP CM’s race, Keshav Prasad Maurya said:
My responsibility is to zero in on the next name. How can anyone pick their own name?Keshav Prasad Maurya to CNNNews18
BJP Legislature Party Meet in Lucknow on Saturday
BJP will hold a legislature party meet in Lucknow on 18 March. Senior leaders including Venkaiah Naidu and Bhupendra Yadav expected to attend the meeting.
Speaking to PTI, UP BJP’s General Secretary Vijay Pathak said that newly-elected party MLAs from the state will also attend the meet where the next legislature party leader is likely to be elected.
Will Endorse Keshav Prasad Maurya's Choice for UP CM, Says Amit Shah
Amid growing rumours of Home Minister Rajnath Singh being a frontrunner in the race to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister throne, BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said the party will endorse state unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya’s choice for the top job.
This virtually negates Maurya’s chances of himself becoming the state Chief Minister.
Earlier on Tuesday, Maurya had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid heightened speculation over who will secure the top job in the state, where the BJP won a historic mandate in the recently held Assembly polls.
Keshav Prasad Maurya Admitted To RML Hospital
BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya was on Thursday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, following complaints of physical exertion, reports IANS.
According to the hospital, Maurya was brought to the hospital in the afternoon following complaints of physical exertion. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and is currently under observation, RML's Medical Superintendent AK Gadpayle said.
He said that if Maurya's condition remains stable then he will be discharged on Friday.
