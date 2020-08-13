With No National Camps, Bajrang Punia Resumes Training on His Own

By virtue of a podium finish at the 2019 World Championships, Bajrang along with Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia are the four Indian wrestlers who have booked their berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, there are many more who were training for the rest of the qualification events when lockdowns across the world forced everything to a halt. So, while Bajrang’s focus will remain on maintaining fitness and polishing his skills, there are many like veteran wrestler Sushil Kumar, who need the wrestling federation to map out the plan for the national camp to get the wheels in motion.

For Bajrang, though, the off time has a silver lining.

“It’s the off-season right now, so we train and work on our power, stamina and other small things like our muscles. Because, otherwise, we wouldn't get so much time... tournaments would be on every few months and so, we couldn't focus on our strength. Now, we have got the opportunity. We will get to know when tournaments begin because we will be informed two months before and that is when we will shift focus to training on the mat,” he says.