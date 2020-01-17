Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold at Rome Ranking Series Event

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after teen sensation Anshu Malik settled for silver in the 57kg competition, here on Friday.

Vinesh downed two tough Chinese rivals on her way to the 53kg gold medal bout in which she overpowered Ecuador's Luisa Elizabeth Valverde 4-0.

Showing immense upper body strength, Vinesh rattled her rival with shoulder pulls, never allowing her to attack.