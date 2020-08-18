Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out of National Camp Citing COVID Scare

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will continue to train at her home in Bhiwani as she has refused to attend the national camp, starting from 1 September in Lucknow.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) recently got a green signal from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to hold national camp from next month, despite the fact that many wrestlers were 'against it'.

Speaking to IANS, Vinesh said she has requested the federation to let her train alone and be exempted from the camp.