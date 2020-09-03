Deepak Punia and Two Other Wrestlers Test COVID-19 Positive

Three Indian wrestlers -- Deepak Punia (86kg), Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) -- have been tested positive for Coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.

All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival for national camp at the SAI Centre in Sonepat, as per the SAI SOP for resumption of sports activities. As per the protocol, wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RTPCR test for Covid -19, SAI said.