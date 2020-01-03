Jitender Wins Trial, Bags Chance to End Sushil’s Olympic Dream

A much-improved Jitender Kumar on Friday prevailed in an intense 74kg trial bout to qualify for the season-opener in Italy and the Asian Championship in Delhi but now needs to win a medal to shut out celebrated Sushil Kumar's shot at the Olympic qualification.

World Championship stars Deepak Punia (86kg) and Ravi Dahiya (57kg) did not have to break much sweat as they were given direct entries in the final which they won easily. Sumit Malik (125kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg) also locked their places with smart victories over their opponents.