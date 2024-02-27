Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Invited for Trials by WFI Chief

The part of the statement that grabbed eyeballs was the invitation sent out by the suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh to wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who had announced her resignation the day Singh was appointed as the WFI President, to take part in the trials. The list of players eligible for the trials, attached by WFI had the names of these three wrestlers, who have been raising their voices against the wrestling body for a long time.

In his statement, Sanjay Singh said, "I would like to inform all affiliated units of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that the selection trials to select the teams for participation in the following events are being conducted on 10th and 11th March 2024 at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi."

He further added, "All state units are requested to intimate the wrestlers as per the list attached to participate in the said trials."