Look-Out Notice for Sushil Kumar Issued by Delhi Police: Report
Last week, Delhi Police registered an FIR of murder, abduction & criminal conspiracy was registered against Sushil.
The Delhi Police have put out a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in hiding after a recent brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of a young wrestler. 23-year-old Sagar Rana was the wrestler who passed after the brawl.
Last week, after the incident, the Delhi Police registered an FIR of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy was registered against the wrestler.
Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that they have issued LoC against Sushil Kumar. “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Police also added that during the investigation, they had come across video evidence of the brawl from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal, in which faces of all the attackers can be seen.
“Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources were quoted by the report.
During the probe, it had been found that the quarrel had taken place allegedly between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others in the parking area.
The victims of the incident have in their statements said that the veteran wrestler abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.
Last week, Rana, who is part of the senior national camp, had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category and was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups.
“We have found during investigation that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium,” Sidhu said.
Police recorded the statements of all the victims during which they said that Sagar and some of his friends, including injured Sonu Mahal, who is a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi, were staying in a house linked to Sushil near the stadium.
“They had been asked to vacate recently and were removed from the house forcefully. Sushil later came to know that Sagar had started bad mouthing him in the Chhatrasal Stadium in front of other wrestlers and also threatened him of dire consequences,” a senior police officer said.
