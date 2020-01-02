Injured Sushil Kumar Requests WFI to Postpone Trials: Report
Two time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who is nursing a shoulder injury has requested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to postpone his trials for next month’s Asian Championships and the continental Olympic qualifiers in March.
The winners of the trial will make the Indian squad for the two tournaments and the year’s first ranking series in Rome from January.
“I have requested the federation to postpone the trials,” Sushil Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
The wrestling federation has only exempted Bajrang Punia (65kg) from the trials.
Sushil Kumar took an early exit from the Asian Games and the World Championship. In his absence, a 18-year old wrestler, Gaurav Baliyan is emerging as a strong contender after winning the nationals.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is likely to take a decision of Thursday, 2 January.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)