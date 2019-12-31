Deepak, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat Lead Indian Wrestling in 2019

The established names lived up to expectations for most part but what stood out for Indian wrestling in 2019 was the rise and rise of Deepak Punia amid a steady decline in the fortunes of Olympic trailblazers Sushil Kumar and Sakshi Malik.

Five medals and four Olympic quota places made this year's World Championships an unprecedented one for India's wrestlers.

The mega-stars - Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) - delivered podium finishes along with Tokyo 2020 quotas but more than a bronze was expected of them.