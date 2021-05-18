Charge Baseless Says Sushil Camp; Police Oppose Anticipatory Bail

Kumar in his plea filed by advocate Kumar Vaibhaw said: "Unfounded, baseless, scurrilous and preposterous allegations have been made against the applicant maliciously with the only motive to humiliate and injure the reputation of the applicant."

Citing the falsity in allegations, Kumar's plea said that as per the PCR call the incident took place at around 1.19 hours on May 5, 2021 and the distance from the place of incident, Chhatarsal Stadium, and the police station PS Model Town is just one kilometre. However, the FIR has been registered after an unexplained delay of around 5-6 hours. "It further appears that that the entire delay in registration of the FIR is to falsely implicate the Applicant in the present matter", the plea added.

Police have also announced a cash award of Rs.50,000 for anyone who provides information on Sushil's associate Ajay Kumar, who is a co-accused in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former international wrestler. On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed at Chhattarsal Stadium, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Dhankar.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Kumar, questioned before the court the act of prosecution seizing Kumar's passport.