Vinesh, Punia to Lead Indian Challenge in Asian Wrestling C’Ships

Bajrang Punia will look to defend his 65kg freestyle title while Vinesh Phogat will aim to upgrade the 53kg bronze she won in the last edition to gold when the Asian Wrestling Championship begins in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The six-day event at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium will act as a platform for the Indian wrestlers to test their skills against the best in Asia ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The championship has been classified as a ranking tournament for the Tokyo Olympics by the United World Wrestling, the global governing body of the sport.