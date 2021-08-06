Bajrang Punia Marches Into Wrestling Semi-Final at Tokyo Olympics

India’s ace wrestler Bajrang Punia continued his march in the Men’s 65kg freestyle event when defeated Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi Cheka in style to progress to the semi-final.

Bajrang, as he does more often than not, started off patiently and was even warned for being passive. The Iranian Morteza picked a point for that as well, but his coach was given a warning for intervening.

However, as the first round ended Bajrang trailed 0-1 with the Iranian and the Indian not willing to commit just yet.