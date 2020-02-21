Silver for Sakshi; Vinesh, Anshu & Gursharanpreet Bag Bronze

"She was not that strong but I just could not score many points against her. Initially I lost two points and that pegged me back," she said.

Sakshi overcame two weak opponents to eventually reach the final. She outplayed Korea's Ohyoung Ha in her second round, winning by technical superiority. In her semifinal against Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva, she led 5-0 but her rival pulled off consecutive two-point moves to make it 5-4.

Sakshi has been losing in closing stages of late but this time she managed to hold on to her narrow lead, surviving anxious last two seconds.