Asian Wrestling C’Ships: Bajrang, Ravi Among 4 Indians in Final

Ravi beat Japanese Yuki Takahashi 14-5 in his first match of the 57kg category followed by a 6-3 win over Tugs Batjargal of Mongolia in the quarter-final. He then beat Kazakhstan's world championship bronze medallist Nurislam Sanayev 7-2 to set up a title bout against Tajikstan's Hikmatullo Vohidov.

Satyawart beat both his opponents by technical superiority. He beat Jordan's Zaid Shishani 10-0 before beating Tajikistan's Rustam Iskandari by the same scoreline. He faces Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goleij of Iran in the final.

Baliyan beat Mongolia's Batzul Damjin 3-1 in his first match of the day. He followed that up with a 6-5 win over Japan's Shinkichi Okui to seal his place in the final where he faces Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov.