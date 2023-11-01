No Fireworks Show in Delhi and Mumbai Matches Amid Worsening Air Quality - BCCI

This came after it was brought to attention that the two major cities are experiencing extremely high pollution, which could seriously risk people's health.

With an air quality index (AQI) of 371 at 10 am on Wednesday, Delhi's air quality was categorized as "very poor" for the fifth day in a row.

Over the past few days, the situation in Mumbai has also been concerning, too. At 10 am on Wednesday, the AQI was 175—indicating "moderate" air quality.