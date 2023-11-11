World Cup 2023 Points Table: England Wins by 93 Runs; Check Updated Table Here

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023 Points Table: England Wins by 93 Runs

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the winning team today and the total points here.

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
World Cup 2023 Points Table: England Wins by 93 Runs
World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan and England locked horns today on 12 November 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This was an important match for both teams to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan lost the match against England by 93 runs. Currently, Pakistan has a run rate of -0.199 while England has a run rate of -0.572. Both teams have remained on the same positions but you can have a look at the complete World Cup points table below.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Top Teams After PAK vs ENG Match

1India8802.45616
2South Africa9721.26114
3Australia9720.84114
4New Zealand9540.74310
5Pakistan945-0.1998
6Afghanistan945-0.3368
7England936-0.5726
8Bangladesh927-1.0874
9Sri Lanka927-1.4194
10Netherlands826-1.6354
