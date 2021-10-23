Our Real Anger is With New Zealand, Not India: Shoaib Akhtar

Following New Zealand's decision to pull out, England too followed suit and cancelled their short limited-overs tour. Though New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said there will be no animosity when his side takes on Pakistan on October 26, the match will hold centrestage for obvious reasons.

"Obviously, what happened in Pakistan was sad for Pakistan cricket, their players, and also our players, who missed out on that opportunity as well. We can't change what has happened there. All we can do is (to) prepare for the tournament and we face Pakistan first up," Stead had said.

Akhtar said that India will be under tremendous pressure to start on a winning note, given their following in the UAE.

"There is a lot of pressure but it's less on Pakistan because first of all, the entire stadium is blue (India colours). That is yours. Your (Indian) fans will be there, your broadcasters, we have no problems if we lose this. On a serious note, I feel there is a lot at stake for India. If Pakistan bat first and make more than 180 runs then trust me, the pressure gets to the biggest of players. If India can handle that pressure better than Pakistan, that's fine, but what if Pakistan surprises you," added the 46-year-old.